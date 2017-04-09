Arjun Rampal refutes reports of slapping photographer, says not assaulted anyone

The actor has slammed reports of hitting anybody. (ANI)

Bollywood actor Arunj Rampal today refuted reports of slapping a photographer last evening at a five-star hotel in the national capital. He had allegedly grabbed the photographer’s camera and threw it, hitting the person. Speaking to ANI, the actor said, ” Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan? Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone.” Earlier in the day a complaint was also filed on the incident.

The actor will play gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in Ashim Ahluwalia’s Daddy. It will see Arjun essaying a real-life character on screen for the first time.

Last month, another Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was caught in a similar situation last , when his bodyguards reportedly roughed up some reporters in Agra, during the shooting of ‘Bhoomi’. The actor had apologised after the media persons filed a police complaint,The actor had said that this incident would have never happened if he was present on the sets.

There were reports of similar incidents earlier also with celebrities slapping or hitting other paersons. In 2015, Bollywood singer Mika Singh was booked for slapping a doctor at a live show in the national capital. A case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint was registered by Delhi Police against the singer at the Inderpuri police station. The victim Shrikanthad suffered internal injury inside his left ear due to the assault. Even Hritikh Roshan had lost his cool when media professionals followed him at Shirdi before the launch of his movie Kites. He was furious and had to shove his way through a bunch of cameras and media men to exit the temple.

Another actor Govinda was caught on camera slapping a visitor on the sets of the movie Money Hai to Honey Hai. The visitor was apparently accusing him of misbehaving with artists, including women.

