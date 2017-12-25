Arjun Ram Meghwal rejects Mamata Banerjee’s allegations on Republic Day tableau

The Union Minister said that the Central government has been emphasising on development and good governance. (PTI)

Rubbishing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation of the BJP-led centre rejecting the state’s proposal regarding Republic Day tableau, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said the centre has no role in it. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party does not indulge in politics on such issue. Banerjee last Friday had lashed against the Central government for rejecting the tableau proposed by her government for the Republic Day parade in Delhi, wondering if the decision was prompted by its theme of “unity is harmony”. “There is a committee and it decides all. If the committee does not agree, what we can do. The centre has no role in it and we do not do politics with it,” Meghawal told reporters here while responding to a query. The Union Minister said that the Central government has been emphasising on development and good governance.

He also threw out Banerjee’s allegation on centre’s non-cooperation with regard to providing funds to a slew of development projects, particularly those for minorities. “These are baseless allegations. The centre has been providing funds to sharable schemes. The committee of Chief Ministers had streamlined various schemes in terms of fund sharing between the state and the centre. According to the recommendations, the centre provides 60 per cent while the states contribute the rest in the shareable schemes. States provide utilisation certificate and accordingly, we provide funds,” he said. The minister also said he visited Bengal’s Purulia on Saturday and found only one crop was grown in a year in the district. “If there is a proposal from the state for providing irrigation in the district, we will consider it. We are ready to provide funds and the centre does not believe in discriminatory acts,” he said, adding whatever good proposals come from any of the state government, the centre was always “happy to accept them”.