Arvind Kejriwal-Ram Jethmalani Bill Row: Big setback for AAP, Yogendra Yadav says Delhi govt didn’t follow norms

AAP ex-member and the leader of Swaraj India party, Yogendra Yadav commenting on the raging controversy said that due process had not been followed in the appointment of Ram Jethmalani as his lawyer in the defamation case against Arun Jaitley. He said, “it is a personal dispute and the tax payers money cannot be used for it”. He said that even a standing counsel cannot be appointed as the defamatory statements against the Finance minister Arun Jaitley are his personal legal battles. Therefore, it is not a matter involving the state government, he said. He further said that Kejriwal’s legal stance was very shaky.

The Delhi CM is facing a number of defamation cases against many personalities. The most famous case among all is his legal battle against Jaitley. Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani is representing Kejriwal in the court.

The issue erupted when Anil Baijal, Delhi L-G, has reportedly sought Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar’s advice in clearing bills of Ram Jethmalani, who has been fighting for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case against Arun Jaitley in a city court. In this regard, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had sent a note to the Delhi law department in December to release the appearance fee of Jethmalani.