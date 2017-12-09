Are you sure someone else is not using your Aadhaar number? Here’s how you can check

Visiting the official UIDAI website, one can now easily track the history of aadhaar card and know the details where the unique identification code has been used. (Reuters)

Are you still concerned about the linking of Aadhaar card with your bank accounts, PAN card, mobile phone number due to its misuse? Well, there is some sigh of relief as users can now check when and where have their biometric IDs have been used. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), mandated to issue 12 digit random number as Unique Identity – Aadhaar to all Residents of India, has now come up with an option to retrieve the history of aadhaar card usage over a period of time. Visiting the official UIDAI website, one can now easily track the history of aadhaar card and know the details where the unique identification code has been used. Right from the high profile aadhaar leak case of former Indian captain MS Dhoni to more than million aadhaar information leaks in Jharkhand, a lot of worries were among the people of the country about how safe is the aadhaar card as it is directly linked to some of the confidential information of an individual.

Here is how to track your card usage history details:-

1. Visit the official website of the UIDAI website-uidai.gov.in

2. Now log in to Aadhaar Authentication History page under Aadhaar services tab.

3. Then Enter the unique Aadhar number and generate OTP by filling the security code.

4. On the new page select the type of authentication you want to check for. The UIDAI offers Biometrics, Demographics, OTP, Demographic & Biometric, Biometric & OTP and Demographic & OTP options.

5. Enter the date range for which you want to retrieve the history, UIDAI will provide a history for last seven months till date.

6.Enter the generated OTP

7. Now click on submit.

8. Your search results will be displayed in the form of date, time and type of Aadhaar authentication used.

Earlier, the government on Friday extended the deadline for linking permanent account number (PAN) with biometric identification Aadhaar by three months to March 31. With this, the last date for mandatory linking has now been extended thrice from the original date of July 31 this year. This year, the government made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN. The government amended the Income Tax Act making it mandatory for every person having a PAN as on July and eligible to obtain Aadhaar to intimate Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. The earlier deadline was extended to August 31 and later to December 31. As of November, over 13 crore out of 33 crore PANs have been linked to the 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar. The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the government’s decision on Aadhaar.

Meanwhile, the telecom operators have introduced a new system with the help of which from January 1, 2018, users can link Aadhaar card with the mobile number using a voice-guided system that will do the same through a one-time password (OTP). This will make the Aadhaar linking process even easier as the consumers of the telecom companies will no longer need to visit their nearest company outlet to get their number linked with their Aadhaar numbers.

The companies decided to roll out the OTP system after consumers complained about the tedious process at their outlets. After the government asked mobile subscribers to link their numbers with Aadhaar following security concerns raised by the Supreme Court, a large number of subscribers began the process. But, it was difficult to complete the linking process at the customer centres of mobile companies. As per the latest media report, over 50 crore subscribers have still to get their numbers confirmed. Mobile subscribers will have the time until the first week of February to get their numbers verified after which their connection may be disconnected.