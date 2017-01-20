‘Are Rajinikanth, AR Rahman jobless?’ Twitterati react as Ramchandra Guha calls Jallikattu protesters product of unemployment

Historian Ramachandra Guha. (Source: IE/file)

Historian Ramachandra Guha today faced the ire of Jallikattu supporters after he termed the ongoing protests for lifting the ban on 2000-year-old sport partly a product of jobless growth. Guha also compared the ongoing protests with agitations for reservations by Marathas in Maharashtra, Jats in Haryana and Patidars in Gujarat. Guha took to the Twitter to share his view on the controversial sport. “Like the Maratha, Jat and Patidar agitations, the Jallikattu protest is partly a product of jobless growth.”

Drawing comparisons with the reservation protests, Guha said in a series of tweets, “Another thing common to the Maratha, Jat, Patidar, Jallikatu protests is that they are overwhelmingly male.This observation is based on what I have seen in Thanjavur, Salem and other places in my travels in Tamil Nadu this week.”

Guha’s view on the ongoing protests needs to be debated as jobless growth is a matter of concern for the entire country. However, Jallikattu supporters don’t seem to agree with the eminent historian’s claim. One of the users asked if Guha was suggesting that celebrities like Rajinikanth and AR Rahman are jobless as they have supported the protests. People from all walks of life including celebrities have extended their support to the ongoing protests.

Here are how some of the Jallikattu supporters reacted to Guha’s comment:

@Ram_Guha And would u call Rajnikant, AR Rehman jobless? No while u sold yourself to Sahibs, they r fighting for their identity. Shame on u — [email protected] (@RoevanScoob) January 20, 2017

@Ram_Guha Certain vicious tweets on every genuine topic are too products of jobless creatures — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) January 20, 2017

@desh_bhkt @Ram_Guha you advising or stating fact about your Pappu who is also jobless — Xtreme Nationalist (@kkalpu) January 20, 2017

.@Ram_Guha It is a fight for identity & traditions, students & IT employees are at forefront. We do not expect a hagiographer to understand — The Masakadzas (@Nesenag) January 20, 2017

@Ram_Guha wow, wat a comment.. do u think even our independence struggle was one amongst such protest — Chetan Prakash (@Chetan2Prakash) January 20, 2017

@Ram_Guha ???????????????? clueless armchair pundit with zero ground knowledge!!! Stick to pseudo history — Gandharva (@Gandharva___) January 20, 2017

@Ram_Guha sir…dont think ppl of Tamil Nadu and rest of India are brain dead.IT professionals and eminent citizens part of protest. — Sunder Ganapathy (@sunny_aruna) January 20, 2017

@Ram_Guha and thus, it irritates when learned privileged individuals also support it. TN is under worst drought ever. No news at all. — Abhishek Waghmare (@akwaghmare) January 20, 2017

The Supreme Court had stayed an ordinance that made Jallikattu legal with some restrictions on January. The government was expexting the apex court would give it judgment before Pongal (January 14). Howvever, it didn’t happen, leading to protests across Tamil Nadu as well as Delhi.

The Union government today said it is making efforts to bring out a “legal solution” at the earliest. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Narendra Modi government respects the culture of Tamil Nadu and is mindful of the sentiments expressed by the people in the state through a peaceful protest. “Efforts are on to bring out a legal solution at the earliest … I along with Environment Minister Anil Dave and Attorney General (Mukul Rohatgi) have discussed the issue. We have also talked to BJP President Amit Shah,” he told reporters.

