Are protests against fee hike sedition, questions Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today wondered if protests by students against fee hike are sedition and if the youth have no right to speak up. His remarks came amid reports that 66 Panjab University students were booked by the Chandigarh Police on sedition charges after protesting against fee hike by the varsity.

“Now protesting against fee hike is also sedition? Do the young have no right to speak in this country?” Gandhi posted on Twitter. The Congress leader has often raised issues concerning the youth and has expressed solidarity with student protests on various campuses across the country.

These include the protests in JNU after some students were booked for sedition and also protests in Hyderabad University following the alleged suicide of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula.

