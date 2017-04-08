Are BJP and RSS members only Indians in country, asks P Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram (PTI)

Are only BJP and RSS members Indians, Congress leader P. Chidambaram asked on Saturday as he slammed former BJP MP Tarun Vijay’s remarks over the colour of south Indians. “When Tarun Vijay said ‘we live with blacks’, I ask him who is ‘we’? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians?” the former Home Minister tweeted.

Saying that attacks on Africans in India had nothing to do with racism, Tarun Vijay told Al Jazeera: “If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south… why do we live with them if we are racist. We have black people around us.”

Later he apologized. “Feel bad, really feel sorry. My apologies to those who feel (what) I said was different than what I meant.”