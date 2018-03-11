Araria bypoll result 2018 on 14 March: All you need to know about Araria by-election

Araria bypoll result 2018 on 14 March: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav prestige fight

Araria bypoll result 2018 on 14 March: With one parliamentary seat – Araria, and two assembly seats – Bhabua and Jehanabad, going to polls on Sunday (March 11), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar face first electoral test after walking out of the “mahagathbandhan” last year. The test isn’t crucial just for the BJP-JD(U) alliance but also for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has aggressively led the election campaign in absence of his father and the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. The by-election for Araria seat was necessitated after the death of RJD lawmaker Mohd Taslimuddin.

Both major rivals – CM Nitish Kumar and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav – took an active part in the electoral campaign. While Nitish Kumar addressed two rallies, Tejashwi Yadav addressed several meetings in Araria. The by-election assumes significance as the BJP-JD(U) alliance wants to prove that people of Bihar are in favour of the alliance and the incumbent government while the Grand Alliance sees an opportunity to prove that the BJP-JD(U) alliance led state government is forced on the people of Bihar.

RJD has fielded Mohd Taslimuddin’s son Sarfaraz Alam, looking to capitalise on Muslim and Yadav voters while the BJP is banking on Pradip Singh, who had secured second spot in 2014 and won the seat in 2009.

On paper, RJD has an upper hand as out of the six Assembly segments in Araria, four have a high population of either the Yadavs or the Muslims. Both of the two communities have been traditional RJD voters. The assembly segments of Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat, and Sikti constitute the Araria parliamentary constituency. The counting for the Araria by-election will be held on March 14 and the result will be declared on the same day.