Appraisal time! No, not likely for Rahul Gandhi this year

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)

Rahul Gandhi is not going to get any promotion this year as the old guards of Congress have retaken the reigns of the party, says a report by News18.com. The report claims multiple sources as saying the Congress would fight upcoming elections in states under the leadership of old leaders of the party, including President Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul is also “unlikely” to be the Prime Ministerial face against PM Narendra Modi in 2019 General Elections.

Congress had suffered a massive defeat in 2014 elections which witnessed the saffron surge and the rise of PM Narendra Modi to power. Such was the impact of the loss that Congress is still looking for a winning strategy to outsmart Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. In the Assembly elections early this year, the Congress was reduced to nothing in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to Punjab, it managed to save face but the party embarrassed itself by failing to form governments in Goa and Manipur, even after ending as the single largest party in both states.

For the last many months, the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief has been speculated in political circles. Last week, Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who represents the youth brigade of Congress, had claimed that Rahul would be the Opposition face for the Prime Minister in 2019 election. “Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi may be elevated as party chief on completion of the organisational election process in October and he will be the opposition’s face in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Scindia had told IANS.

However, it seems the Congress is still not sure to take the gamble by pitting Rahul against Modi.

According to News18.com, the role of party elders in the party is expected to increase in the coming months. The biggest hint for this is also the fact that Sonia Gandhi is still calling the shots in party decisions. She was the centre of recent discussions to forge a joint opposition for Presidential elections. On Thursday, Sonia, not Rahul, tried to mediate to end the growing rupture in Bihar Grand Alliance of JD(U), RJD and Congress.

On Thursday, the Congress also formed a new Communication Committee with senior leaders like P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Jairam Ramesh.