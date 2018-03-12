Appointment of IAS officers in UP: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Allahabad HC order

The petitioner had sought from the high court direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly follow provisions of IAS (Cadre) Rules and IAS (Pay) Rules in posting of IAS officers in the state. (IE)

The Supreme Court today refused to interfere in the Allahabad High Court’s verdict which had dismissed a petition raising issues related to appointment and posting of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers in Uttar Pradesh. The apex court, however, set aside the high court order imposing a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner. “We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment (of the high court) except with the part of the order of the high court that insofar as imposition of costs is concerned, which is set aside,” a bench comprising justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi said.

“We make it clear that notwithstanding our reluctance to entertain the special leave petition, the issues raised will be considered by the court at an appropriate stage, if the situation so arises,” it said while disposing of the plea. The NGO, Lok Prahari, had approached the apex court challenging the high court’s May last year order dismissing its plea.

The petitioner had sought from the high court direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly follow provisions of IAS (Cadre) Rules and IAS (Pay) Rules in posting of IAS officers in the state. The high court had dismissed the plea with a cost of Rs 25,000.