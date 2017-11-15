Apparently, Odisha can still stake its claim over Rosogolla; this is how

The assistant registrar of Trade Marks & GI, Chinnaraja G Naidu, told that West Bengal hasn’t won any legal tussle over the sweet dish. (YouTube)

On November 14, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted the ‘sweet news’ that Rosogolla, the world-renowned sweet dish, has earned the GI (Geographical Indicator) tag. This meant that battle for Rosogolla’s birthplace was decided and it indicated that West Bengal can have the bragging rights about who was in a tussle with Odisha for almost three years. But there’s more to the story. As per reports by Opindia.com, WB CM’s tweet failed to mention one important aspect of the GI status. The GI status was issued to a specific type of Rosogolla which originated in West Bengal and not the sweet dish itself.

The assistant registrar of Trade Marks & GI, Chinnaraja G Naidu, told OpIndia that West Bengal hasn’t won any legal tussle over the sweet dish. In fact, the state has registered “Banglar Rosogolla” in the Geographical Indications Registry and not the Rosogolla itself. The report by OpIndia explains that the GI status is given to items that “have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin providing quality assurance and uniqueness. Various natural, manufactured and agricultural products are awarded these tags by the government…”. This means that no state won or lost in the battle to claim a particular item that originated in their region.

To counter Mamata Banerjee’s claim, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has revealed that the state government is working towards getting a GI status for “Odishara Rasagulla” states own version of the sweet dish. In a tweet, he mentions that their version of Rosogolla dates back centuries. “It originated in Odisha and is offered at Jagannath Temple as part of religious rituals by people of Odisha since centuries,” said Patnaik in a tweet.

Odisha Government is in process of obtaining GI tag for Odishara Rasagolla. It originated in #Odisha and is offered at Jagannath Temple as part of religious rituals by people of Odisha since centuries. pic.twitter.com/zk0tOAxj7c — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 14, 2017

So, what else to do? Just sit back, take a rest and enjoy both versions of the delicious sweet dish.