Apollo Hospitals ready for probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

Apollo Hospitals said on Tuesday there was “no interference” in the treatment given to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and it is ready to face any probe. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Apollo Hospital Group’s Founder Chairman Prathap C. Reddy said: “We have all the data. There was no interference in the medical treatment given to her (Jayalalithaa).” He said Jayalalithaa was improving well but suddenly suffered cardiac arrest.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital here on September 22, 2016 for fever and dehydration. She was in the hospital till she passed away on December 5, 2016. Several political parties including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam have demanded a detailed probe into the treatment given to Jayalalithaa and the circumstances that led to her hospitalisation.