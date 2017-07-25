APMCC seeks security for Kashmiri pandit employees returning to duties in Kashmir Valley

Over 1,700 KP employees migrated to Jammu after their camps in the Kashmir Valley were subjected to stone pelting after the killing of Burhan Wani. (Image: PTI)

The All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) today sought guarantee of ‘fool-proof’ security to 1,700 Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees ahead of them returning to their duties in the Kashmir Valley. The organisation for displaced Kashmiri Hindus along with over 500 employees held a protest here for the “failure” by the various government departments to release their salaries.

“We have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendera Modi with copies to the home minister, the governor, and the J-K chief minister seeking guarantee of fool-proof security to migrant employees working in the Kashmir valley before they re-join their duties,” APMCC chairman Vinood Pandita told reporters here.

He claimed that over 1,700 KP employees migrated to Jammu after their camps in the Kashmir Valley were subjected to stone pelting after the killing of Hizb terrorist commander Burhan Wani on July 8. “The letter has been given to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) Jammu,” Pandita said.

The commissioner visited the protest venue and assured dispatching our letter to the prime minister, he said.