Apex court to Sahara group: Deposit Rs 5092.64 crore by April 13

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra while refusing to extend time reiterated its February 28 order that asked the group to deposit `5092.64 crore by April 13 to keep its chief Subrata Roy out of jail.

In a setback to the Sahara group, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant more time and warned it to auction its prime property worth `39,000 crore at Aamby Valley in Pune if substantial amount of `5092.64 crore is not deposited by April 13.

However, it posted the fresh application, filed by Sahara seeking more time, for hearing on April 17, after its senior counsel Salman Khurshid expressed difficulties in selling the properties and paying the promised amount on the due date.

The bench has already directed attachment of Aamby Valley property and allowed Sahara to sell its assets, including 13 unencumbered properties, to raise and deposit the sale proceeds towards repayment of an outstanding amount of over `14,000 crore to Sebi.

“In case, a substantial amount is deposited by then, this court may think of extending the deadline” to sell other properties, the apex court had said earlier after Sahara had pleaded difficulty in disposing of properties in two months.

Sahara in its application filed on Thursday said that under the “prevailing subdued market conditions” an encouraging response has been received from prospective buyers and it needed further time for completing the sale process.

As on date, Sahara has received 163 expressions from 59 prospective buyers for its 30 properties. The prominent prospective buyers include Tata Housing, Godrej Properties, Adani group, Apollo Hospital Omaxe, Patanjali Ayurved, Eldeco properties and Dainik Bhaskar group besides public sector company Indian Oil Corporation, which has shown interest in one of its properties.

“It is felt that any unreasonable squeezing of timeline may compel many serious buyers to stay away from the process, thus leading to either a futile exercise or sub-optimal value realization,” the application stated.

To comply with the February 28 order, according to the group, it has hired M/s Knight Frank (India), an international property consultant, to assist it in selling the properties. However, both the consultant and the prospective buyers have expressed inability to close sale transactions within the given time frame as they need at least 60 days to carry out due diligence, spot inspection, title verification and submission of bids for the high value properties.

According to Sahara, it has so far deposited more than R11,815 crore, which includes sale proceeds of R2,000 from 21 properties across the country, in the Sebi-Sahara accounts.

Roy and its two directors are out on parole since May last year, after spending two years at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Roy and others are in judicial custody since March 4, 2014 for not complying with the apex court’s August 31, 2012 and December 5, 2012, orders relating to refund over `24,029 crore from raised from three crore bond investors by two group firms.

The SC has been extending their parole subject to depositing of the amount as fixed by it.