Aparna Yadav NGO funding row: After RTI expose, Mulayam Singh Yadav daughter in law asks what is wrong if SP government funded her

Aparna Yadav NGO funding row: Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Monday defended her NGO, Jeev Ashraya, over receiving huge funds from Akhilesh Yadav-led former Uttar Pradesh Government. “So what is wrong in it? If some organisation is doing good work for the welfare of animals then why should it not be helped financially?” Aparna Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI earlier in the day. In a shocking RTI revelation, it was found that nearly 86 percent of the grant sanctioned by the Samajwadi Party government for organisations working for cow welfare in Uttar Pradesh, was allocated to an NGO run by the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law Aparna Yadav. To a query made by activist Nutan Thakur, the UP Gau Sewa Aayog replied that from 2012 to 2017, it sanctioned Rs 9.66 crore, of which Rs 8.35 crore (86.4 per cent) went to Jeev Ashraya, the NGO run by Aparna.

Aparna, a Samajwadi Party leader who unsuccessfully fought Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017 from Lucknow, is the wife of Prateek Yadav, the step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav. Her NGO runs a gaushala at Amausi in Lucknow district. The Gau Aayog falls under the ambit of the state Animal Husbandry department and gives funds to gaushalas (cowsheds) and organisations working for the welfare of cows. In the RTI reply, the Aayog’s Public Information Officer Sanjay Yadav told the applicant that during financial years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15, Aparna’s NGO was given Rs 49.89 lakh, Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.41 crore, respectively.

In the financial year 2015-16, Jeev Ashray got Rs 2.58 crore, while Sripad Baba Goshala, another cow welfare NGO in Vrindavan got Rs 41 lakh, the RTI reply stated. “In 2016-17, of the total grant of Rs 3.45 crore, Jeev Ashraya got Rs 2.55 crore, while among other four NGOs, Sripad Goshala got Rs 63 lakh,” the RTI reply stated. PTI reported that Nutan Thakur is the wife of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, a police officer who made headlines for locking horns with Samajwadi Party’s first family.