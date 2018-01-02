Apana Mudra or Devil’s Horn: Tracing the long legacy of Rajinikanth’s party symbol

For those who have been following Rajinikanth for a long time, it reminded them of his film ‘Baba’. (Source: PTI/Reuters/Twitter)

After months of speculation and wait, ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth finally announced that he will be joining politics. The 67-year-old actor revealed his plans to launch a political party before the next state Assembly polls, triggering jubilation among his fans. The decision comes at an interesting time for the people of Tamil Nadu as the state is yet to recover from the death of chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and virtual retirement of nonagenarian DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Rajini said that the party will be launched at an appropriate time and will contest all the 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021.

It was hard to take the eyes off the superstar who was welcomed by a thunderous applause from his fans. But, at the same time, it was impossible to not notice his right hand which was raised in a yogic symbol – one that we’ll be seeing a lot of as Rajini works towards his promise of a spiritual-political government.

One day later, the actor announced his website to help his fans and followers. The announcement was made through a Twitter video in which Rajinikanth was sitting under the painting of same hasta-mudra emerging from a lotus encircled by a snake and set against a midnight blue-black background.

The gesture is simple – the middle and ring fingers folded inwards with the thumb covering the nail-tips, while the index and little fingers stand straight. However, the symbol does have a long legacy.

For those who have been following Rajinikanth for a long time, it reminded them of his film ‘Baba’. Released in 2002, the film was about a young man, an atheist who is given to the vices, discovering spirituality and “detoxifying” himself to realise the truth about the world. The film which was produced by Rajinikanth himself was a flop but this symbol had become a huge hit among his fans.

The symbol in the movie is supposed to be the ‘Apana Mudra’. In this symbol, the middle finger and the ring finger are held down by the thumb symbolically representing the calming down of the ether and the earth. According to Kriya Yoga, the repeated holding of that posture helps in digestion and improves stomach-related ailments.

Interestingly, the movie ended with ‘To be continued’ but a sequel never released, only for Rajinikanth to make a comeback 15 years later and use the same symbol to mark his entry into politics. The fans may wish Rajini to come out and say that it was just a cinematic announcement about his entry into politics! But chances of that happening are quite less though.

Having said that, to choose this as a political symbol, given that the movie didn’t do too well, is undoubtedly a curious move.

The symbol, interestingly, has a connection with rock music as well. Known as the ‘Sign of the horns’ or the ‘Devil’s horns’, it was popularised by 1970s rock star Ronnie James Dio of Black Sabbath. The singer of the band, Ozzy Osbourne, was known for using the ‘peace’ sign at the concerts, raising the index and middle finger in the form of a V.

Ronnie wanted to connect with the fans by using a hand sign as well but didn’t want to copy Osbourne. So, he came up with the horns sign which Ronnie claimed that his Italian grandmother used to ward off the evil eye (which is known in Southern Italy as malocchio).

Over the years, many other musicians adapted the sign, most notably: Gene Simmons of KISS. Simmons, who was also the co-founder of the band used it for a long time and even filed a petition for the trademark on the hand gesture in June 2017.

Simmons filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office, seeking to trademark the hand gesture. In this application, Simmons claimed that the gesture was first used commercially, by him, on November 14, 1974, which would have been during Kiss’s “Hotter Than Hell” tour.

However, similar gestures can be found in the world of music before that date. Most notably, John Lennon used a similar sign on the cover of the Beatles’s single “Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby,” which was released in 1966, a full seven years before Kiss was even formed.

The fans of the University of Texas at Austin have reportedly been using this sign to cheer their team on the court and claim that they came up with the sign which they call ‘Hook Em’ Horns’ long back in 1955.

After some criticism and social media trolling, Gene Simmons finally withdrew his application within two weeks of filing it. Simmons said that he ‘didn’t think it was worth it’. “The uneducated, the uninformed and the otherwise passionate got so hot under the collar that I just didn’t think it was worth it,” he said.

As it turns out, the sign has made a grand comeback, at least in India with Rajinikanth’s entry to politics and might make frequent appearances in the years to come.