AP inks MoUs worth Rs 4.3L cr at summit

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed over 734 MoUs across various industries, bringing a committed investment of Rs 4,39,765 crore for the state during the three-day CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. The proposed investments are expected to create a major spur in employment. Some of the key sectors for which MoUs were signed include auto, pharma and healthcare, aerospace and defence, among others.

Some of the key MoUs were signed by companies including Sun Mobility, Lixil Group, Lorven Biologics, LV Prasad Eye Institute, VEM Technologies, 3F Advanced Systems, Furniture World India, Berkeley Infra Projects, among others.