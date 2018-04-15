AP bandh for special status: Andhra Pradesh to shut down Monday; here’s are details

A state-wide bandh would be held in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow by a people’s forum (Source: IE)

A state-wide bandh would be held in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow by a people’s forum, fighting for special category status to the state, pressing its demand with most opposition parties backing the call. The bandh has been called by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda

Saadhana Samiti.

The opposition parties such as the YSR Congress (YSRC), Congress and the Left parties have extended support to the shutdown call, but the ruling TDP has opposed it. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said bandhs were not welcome as they hamper development. Reacting to this, the YSRC accused the Chief Minister of adopting ‘double standards’.

“When Naidu was the opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development,” YSRC political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said. He said Naidu should understand that bandh was a form of a democratic protest and he had no right to oppose it.

He alleged that the government has been issuing notices to those supporting the bandh, saying cases would be booked against them. “Why this intimidation? As long as they are peaceful, we will continue all forms of democratic protests,” Rambabu added.