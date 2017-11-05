Any help in setting up Mohalla clinics act of virtue, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal sought cooperation from all stakeholders saying it was an “act of virtue”. “Poor people are treated in the Mohalla clinics. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that everybody should leave behind party politics in assisting Mohalla clinics and any help in setting them up was an “act of virtue”. Referring to media reports about the Delhi government not being given land by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for the expansion of the Mohalla clinics, Kejriwal sought cooperation from all stakeholders saying it was an “act of virtue”. “Poor people are treated in the Mohalla clinics. Any help towards setting up these clinics is an act of virtue. Everybody should come forward for the cause leaving behind party politics,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Mohalla clinics is a flagship project of the AAP government which is aimed at providing free primary healthcare to city residents closer to home. Presently, around 158 mohalla clinics are operational in the national capital. The government has set a target of setting up 1,000 more such clinics.