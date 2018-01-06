Anushka Sharma trolled for Virat Kohli’s poor performance; Anand Mahindra comes to rescue with this fiery tweet

Anand Mahindra ,Chairman of Mahindra Group, has hit back at trollers on Twitter for their scathing comments about actress Anushka Sharma.

Anand Mahindra ,Chairman of Mahindra Group, has hit back at trollers on Twitter for their scathing comments about actress Anushka Sharma after team India captain Virat Kohli failed to produce runs on the board in the first innings of the first test in the ongoing South Africa-India Test series in Cape Town. Anand Mahindra posted on Twitter, “This is the India I can’t understand. The India of the new Rakshasas: ‘Trollakshasas’ An India that keeps dividing itself & feeding on itself. Can’t we even cheer our own champions with consistency?”. Anushka recently got married to Virat Kohli in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy followed by two grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Anushka met with similar barrage of criticism in the past too when she was blamed for Virat’s poor performance in the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup semifinal. Virat took to social media in 2016 and took a stand for Anushka via Twitter. He had posted, “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity.”

This is the India I can’t understand. The India of the new Rakshasas: ‘Trollakshasas’ An India that keeps dividing itself & feeding on itself. Can’t we even cheer our own champions with consistency? http://t.co/w6d0nFvRtR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 6, 2018

Virat hasn’t shied away from expressing anger and in a sublime retort had called out the critics for their hypocrisy in an Instagram post that read, “Shame on those people who have been having a go at anushka for the longest time and connecting every negative thing to her. Shame on those people calling themselves educated. Shame on blaming and making fun of her when she has no control over what i do with my sport. If anything she has only motivated and given me more positivity. This was long time coming. Shame on these people that hide and take a dig. And i dont need any respect for this post. Have some compassion and respect her. Think of how your sister or girlfriend or wife would feel if someone trolled them and very conveniently rubbished them in public. #nocompassion#nocommonsense”.

South African captain Faf Du Plessis after winning the toss opted to bat first, but fiery spell by Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar decimated the South African batting order early on the first day restricting hosts to 286. When it seemed that India would dominate the test match, rapid fall of three wickets including that of skipper Virat Kohli put the visitors at back foot and reduced them to 28 for 3. On Day 2, Hardik Pandya’s daunting counter-attack and partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India stitch together 209. South Africa ended the day at 65 for 2 with Hashim Amla and Kagiso Rabada at the crease and leading by 142 runs.