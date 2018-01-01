Anupam Kher’s flight delayed; actor says fog in Delhi played spoilsport

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said the dense fog in Delhi played spoilsport with his flight schedule.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said the dense fog in Delhi played spoilsport with his flight schedule. “There is utter chaos at Delhi airport. People are running nowhere. Flights are either getting delayed by hours or completely cancelled. I changed, preponed, postponed two airline bookings. Finally in flight after three hours. Jai Ho. Fog ke side effects,” Anupam tweeted.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital and its suburbs on New Year Day, hitting domestic and international operations at the Delhi airport and delaying departing and arriving trains.