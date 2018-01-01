Anti-Triple Talaq crusader Ishrat Jehan joins BJP; read what she says about PM Narendra Modi

Triple Talaq, Ishrat Jehan, BJP, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, modi banerjee triple talaq

Ishrat Jehan, one of the petitioners against Triple Talaq, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ishrat has taken the membership of BJP in the state of West Bengal. Party’s state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said Ishrat joined the BJP at party’s Howrah office. Some PTI sources also said that Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit yesterday and inducted into the party. Basu said a state-level programme to felicitate her was yet to be organised. Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice. The controversial practice was struck down by Supreme Court on August 22. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who is touring various districts in the state, said he had also come to know from party sources that Ishrat had joined the BJP in Howrah.

Speaking to ANI, Ishrat said that she would work for women’s rights in the future. She said: “I was a victim of triple talaq. From lower court to upper court, I approached everywhere. Finally, I got the justice. I am very happy that [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji introduced the triple talaq bill. This is why I have joined BJP. I will work for the women’s right in the future.” Ishrat also said that she never received any support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in her fight against the triple talaq. “Mamta ji, being a woman, should support me but I never got any help or support from her,” she added. “Modi ji made a revolutionary law in the interest of victims, I was very happy. I will work in the party’s women wing,” she furher said.

After top court’s August ruling, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017, making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. Currently, the bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.