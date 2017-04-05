Anti-Romeo Squads: Lucknow High Court rejects petition to change name

Uttar Pradesh Minister Srikant Sharm had praised the work done by the Anti-Romeo Squad, saying they were doing good jobs.

The Lucknow High Court has today rejected a plea requesting removal of the name Romeo from the Anti-Romeo Squad, a report by ‘Dainik Bhaskar’ has said. Since forming the government in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath-led BJP Government had formed these squad to keep an eye on security on women in public places so that that they are not harassed by miscreants.

Rejecting the petition, it said that the name of the squad is not important, but what important is is whether the work done work the security of the public is adequate or not.Yesterday, speaking to media persons after the cabinet meeting, Uttar Pradesh Minister Srikant Sharm had praised the work done by the Anti-Romeo Squad and said they were doing good jobs.

In the meantime, a group of women activists has demanded removal of Anti-Romeo Squads from the state. The group, in a joint-statement had said that these groups were a threat to freedom of women. They also said incidents like regular sexual harassment on women cannot be addressed by setting up of Anti-Romeo Squads.

“We demand that the anti-Romeo squads be immediately wound up by the U.P. state, and women’s groups that have been engaged with issues of ending sexual harassment and violence against women for long periods of time be consulted to develop mechanisms to end such violence,” said the statement issued by them.

“It has already come to light that in many cases, these anti-Romeo squads have become an even greater source of harassment and fear for women and men, which has even been acknowledged by the DG Police, U.P…,” reads the statement.

The group which had sought disbanding of the anti-Romeo squads included Aruna Roy of the National Federation of Indian Women; Syeda Hameed of the Muslim Women’s Forum; Indira Jaising, a lawyer and human rights activist; Dipa Sinha of the Right to Food Campaign; Vrinda Grover, Advocate, human rights activist; and Arundhati Dhuru of the National Alliance of People’s Movement.