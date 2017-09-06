Anti NEET protest: Anonymous letter threatens bomb will go off in TN station each month

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing anti-NEET protests by various student and pro tamil outfits (Representative image/PTI)

An anonymous letter stating that a bomb would explode at the railway station premises here each month “till the NEET exam is withdrawn by the government’ was received by a senior railway official here today, police said. They said the Railway Station Manager received the letter threatening that one bomb will explode in the station premises every month ’till the NEET examination is withdrawn by the government’. However the letter did not elaborate. Tamil Nadu has been witnessing anti-NEET protests by various student and pro tamil outfits over the past few days after the suicide of 17-year-old medical aspirant Anitha.

Anitha, daughter of a daily wage worker, allegedly hanged herself at her house in Ariyalur district on September 1. She was reportedly upset after reports emerged that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from the ambit of the NEET.

The Supreme Court had last month asked the Tamil Nadu government to start the counselling for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in the state, based on the NEET merit list. It had given the directive after the Centre told the court that it was not in favour of a recent ordinance passed by the state to exempt it from the NEET this year.