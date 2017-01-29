Anti-Leprosy Day: PM Narendra Modi says National Leprosy Eradication Programme is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi said the efforts to eliminate leprosy from India under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme is a tribute to Mahatma Ga ndhi’s vision. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Anti-leprosy Day, the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi which is celebrated every year on January 30. On the occasion, the PM recalled vision of Mahatma Gandhi for a leprosy-free nation and counted the efforts carried on to eliminate the disease from the country. In his speech, PM Modi said, “Mahatma Gandhi had an enduring concern for people affected with leprosy. His vision was not only to treat them but also to mainstream them in our society. Our efforts to eliminate leprosy from this country under the National Leprosy Eradication Program is just a tribute to his vision.”

The PM further said, “This program was launched way back in 1955. The goal of leprosy elimination as a public health problem that it prevalence rate of less than one case per 10,000 population at the national level, was achieved in 2005. Although the case detection rate thereafter has marginally decreased, visible detection at the time of diagnosis has increased. This suggests that cases are being detected late. As a country, we have to leave no stone unturned to not just reach the last mile, but also to work together to eliminate the social stigma attached with this disease. Our three prompt strategies for early detection of the leprosy cases in the community was introduced in 2016, under the National Health Mission especially in the hard-to-reach areas. Our special leprosy case detection campaign was carried out in 2016. As a result, more than 32,000 cases were confirmed and were put on treatment. In addition, persons who are in close contact with the patients were also given medicines to reduce the chances of the occurrence of the disease in these people.”

PM Modi also appealed for the social upliftment of the cured patients of Leprosy. In his speech, he said, “We also have to work together for socio-economic upliftment for the cured persons and for their contribution in nation-building. We have to strive hard to ensure that these citizens lead a life with dignity that Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of.”