Another Vyapam scam? Two students booked, 600 fake doctors busted in Meerut; full story here

In what may be termed as Uttar Pradesh’s very own Vyapam scam, two students of the Muzaffarnagar Medical College were booked on Monday night for allegedly paying Rs 1 lakh each to a cheating mafia that operated in Meerut. This gang operated in Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh University, one of UP’s high-rated universities and ran a large-scale cheating racket and had reportedly helped 600 students pass the MBBS examination through use of unfaiur means and become doctors.

The cheating mafia helped students by submitting answers written by experts instead of those written by the students themselves. At least six officials of the university were identified to be part of the racket, reported The Times of India. Three others were also identified as being a part of this gang that ran a large cheating racket for students appearing for medical examinations.

The police said that names of more students would soon surface post further investigation into the matter. The police said that cheating racket was active in the state since the year 2014 and over 600 non-meritorious students had passed the MBBS examination under their assistance. 21-year-old Ayush Kumar, one of two students arrested on Monday, is the son of a doctor at one of the top multi-specialty hospitals in Gurgaon. He resided in Haryana’s Panipat district.

The other, 22-year-old Swarnjeet Singh, was a resident of Punjab’s Sangroor. Both the students were in their second year at Muzaffarnagar Medical College. They were arrested after their actual answer sheets were recovered by the police.

A Special Task Force that busted the gang said that the two students came in contact with the gang members through a second-year female medical student who was already under the scanner but was not yet arrested. Sources from the STF said that leader of the gang was in collusion with the staff of the answer sheet evaluation department of the university who helped him replace the students’ answer sheets with those that were thoroughly solved by experts. The gang charged medical students with Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh and students of other professional courses with Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

Brijesh Singh, in-charge of STF’s Meerut unit, said that the gang charged both Ayush and Swarnjeet with Rs 1 lakh each. Both of them were offered a deal by the second-year female medical student where their copies would be altered with copies written by experts. The girl’s father brokered the deal with the cheating mafia. The STF had sealed bundles of answer sheets of the semester examinations that were conducted in 2017. The task force also wrote to the Uttar Pradesh government requesting it to set up a special investigating team (SIT) to probe further into the matter.