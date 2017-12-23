Another shocker! Gurugram Medanta Hospital charges Rs 16 lakh for child’s dengue treatment; he died

Father of the deceased child. (ANI)

Shocking incidents at hospitals in Delhi-NCR continues! This time a Gurugram based hospital charged nearly Rs 16 lakh from a dengue patient. In a startling claim, a man, whose seven-year-old boy died of dengue, has said that Medanta Hospital is trying to “loot” them by serving Rs 15.88 lakh bill for 21 days treatment. He also alleged that the doctors referred the case to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) only after his child’s condition deteriorated day after day. “My child was there in the hospital for 21 days, the hospital gave us a bill of Rs 15.88 lakh. We had to request people for money, the hospital has looted us in the name of treatment,” father of the deceased child said.

“When the doctors at Medanta felt that the child’s condition is such that he can no longer be kept there, then they forced us to shift him to a Govt hospital, so we shifted him there” he added. The family of the deceased has also filled a police complaint yesterday regarding the matter. Gurugram Police PRO said that the complainant has levelled allegation on Medanta Hospital (Gurugram) as huge bill was imposed on them. He added that the investigation is underway.

Earlier, a premature baby, who was delivered in Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh had been wrongly declared dead. A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case had found Max Hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. The case relates to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh but they later discovered that the boy was alive.

The parents said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. Just before their last rites, the family discovered that the baby boy was breathing, the police had said.