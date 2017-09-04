Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal in Arun Jaitley case​​; High Court takes action against Delhi CM

Delhi High Court has slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for delay in filing the reply in the civil defamation case lodged by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley against him. (PTI)

Delhi High Court has slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for delay in filing the reply in the civil defamation case lodged by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley against him. As per the report by ANI, CM failed to respond on time and therefore the High Court levied the fine. This is the second time Chief Minister has been fined for not filing his reply to the court on time. Earlier in the month of July, Kejriwal was fined Rs 10000 by the Delhi HC after failing to file his response in the Rs 10 crore defamation suit. The second case has been filed against the CM over the use of an objectionable word that was allegedly used by the Chief Minister’s lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Jaitley had filed a civil defamation suit seeking Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and five others and also rejected all allegations levelled by AAP leaders in December 2015. He had claimed that they made ‘false and defamatory’ statements in the case involving DDCA, thereby harming his reputation. As per reports by PTI, the AAP leaders had allegedly attacked Jaitley and some of his family members in various fora, including social media platforms, over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in the DDCA.

Jaitley had filed the second defamation suit after Kejriwal’s lawyer Jethmalani allegedly ‘abused’ him in an open court during proceedings in another defamation suit he had filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and five other party functionaries, as per the report by PTI. During the cross-examination of the Union minister on May 17 before the Joint Registrar in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had allegedly used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.