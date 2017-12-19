Another RSS worker attacked in Kerala, condition critical

The victim, Anandan, was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked with swords and knives, allegedly by the CPI(M) workers, who came in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved, the police said.

On Tuesday evening, an RSS worker was attacked in the district of Kannur in Kerala. The man has been critically injured as he was attacked by unidentified men. The RSS worker has been identified as Praveen. He was rushed to the hospital and is currently in a critical condition. The attack on the RSS worker happened in Kathiroor. As per the initial reports, Praveen was attacked by few men when travelling by motorcycle. He has suffered a head injury and multiple wounds on his hand and eye. Praveen is being treated at the Kozhikode medical college hospital.

Recently, Kannur has been in the middle of a political scuffle in the state. Such frequent altercations have been going on for a while between the ruling CPI(M) and RSS workers.

Earlier, a 23-year-old RSS worker was hacked to death in broad daylight allegedly by CPI(M) workers at nearby Nenmeni on November 12.

The victim, Anandan, was riding a motorcycle when he was attacked with swords and knives, allegedly by the CPI(M) workers, who came in a car. He was rushed to a hospital, but his life could not be saved, the police said.

Anandan, hailing from Brahmakulam, was an accused in a case related to the murder of a CPI(M) worker in 2013. The police said Anandans body was shifted to Thrissur medical college hospital.

Earlier, the RSS in August demanded a judicial probe into the “political killings” of its workers in Kerala, alleging that CPI(M) cadre was involved in the violence which was aimed at checking its expanding base in the state.

Claiming that law and order have completely broken down in the state due to misdeeds of the ruling left party, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said an “independent judicial inquiry” should be carried out into the killings.

“The Kerala government should fulfil its constitutional responsibilities and check this political violence. There should be a judicial inquiry by either a judge of the High court or the Supreme Court in the murders of RSS workers in the state,” Hosabale told reporters.