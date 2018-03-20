Another Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu, days after Jawaharlal Nehru’s bust defaced in West Bengal

The Periyar statue was found to be vandalised earlier today by unidentified people in the Pudukkottai town of Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

In yet another incident of statue vandalism, the statue of social activist Thanthai Periyar was found damaged in the state of Tamil Nadu. The Periyar statue was found to be vandalised earlier today by unidentified people in the Pudukkottai town of Tamil Nadu. According to news agency ANI, a case has been registered in the matter and probe has been initiated.

This incident comes as the latest in a string of similar reports from different parts of the country. A couple of days ago, there were reports that the statue of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was found to be defaced in West Bengal. Reportedly, the face of the statue was blackened in Katwa Town of the state on March 17. After the incident, the Congress party had blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the same, but BJP denied any involvement in it.

The statue was located at the Telephone Maidan of Katwa town in East Burdwan district with its face blackened. The case was creported was the locals in the morning after which a police case was filed. The police stated that investigation into the incident was underway. Following the incident, Congress workers in the state held a demonstration in front of the police station demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the act, according to PTI.

The incident was condemned by Rabindranath Chattopadhyay, Chairman of the Trinamool Congress-run Katwa municipality. He said that it was cleaned by the civic body later in the day. cleaned by the civic body later in the day.

The case of statue vandalism started on March 7, when the bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was found to be vandalished by seven people in Kolkata. In the following days, the statues of communist leader Vladimir Lenin, social reformer Ramasamy Periyar and that of Bhimrao Ambedkar were vandalised in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

On March 6, the pulling down of Lenin statue in Tripura has sparked a war of words between political parties led by opposing ideologies. It all began when a group of men, purportedly BJP workers, allegedly vandalised the statue with a bulldozer at Belonia in South Tripura district.