Another horrific Bangalore molestation revealed; woman brutalised on street, left bleeding

Another Bangalore molestation has come to light today. A woman is seen in CCTV footage walking on a street being stalked by a man who then proceeds to attack her. The woman was severely injured in the assault as the perpetrator bit her, and rained blows on her as she resisted the rape attempt. It was only when dogs started barking that he let her go and casually walked away, in no seeming hurry to get away. Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far. This happened at 6.20 a.m. on Friday when she was walking to work.

While the Bangalore mass molestation on New Year’s eve blame was pinned on women dressed in western clothes, short dresses, tops and jeans, this time the woman was clad in a burqa. Virtually no part of her skin was showing as it covered her fully.

The worst part of the whole incident is that no one came to the woman’s rescue even after she shouted for help – the man had succeeded in gagging her thereafter. The streets remained deserted. A positive is the fact that CCTV footage was shared by the person who took captured it, reported TimesNow.

The only positive in the case is that the man’s image is available on CCTV but it is not clear. Police presence was notable merely for its absence. In fact, according to reports, cops had initially refused to lodge her complaint and even asked her to go away and return later.

In fact, today in one of the most shocking statements, a top cop in Bangalore went to the extent of saying that the Bangalore mass molestation incident never happened – the cops have not registered even one case stemming from the New Year’s violence perpetrated by goons.