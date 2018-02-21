Another encounter in Uttar Pradesh, police shoot down alleged gangster Sanjay in Greater Noida

The Noida police claimed to have shot dead alleged gangster Sanjay in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday night. (IE File Photo)

The Noida police claimed to have shot dead alleged gangster Sanjay in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday night. As per the police, 25-year-old Sanjay carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and was notoriously infamous for making extortion calls to local politicians Two police constables were also injured in the operation.

SHO of Bisrakh police station, Ajay Kumar Sharma said, “Two constables Vinay Ujjwal and Sachin Giri were injured in the shootout between the police and the gangster. The gangster hailed from Karnal, Haryana was shot in the chest.” The police further said that the gangster Sanjay had a minimum of 30 cases against him in three states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Alleged to be a ‘sharpshooter’, the police acted after receiving a tip-off about Sanjay. Sanjay is said to be part of the Mukeem Kala gang which operates in the Greater Noida area. The official said that they received a complaint about an extortion call made to the BJP leader Pushkar Singh. The caller had demanded Rs 50 lakh from the leader. The police said, “Our investigation pointed to the involvement of Mukeem Kala gang. They were on a two-wheeler on Monday night near Sigma IV area of Greater Noida.” The police said that they were asked to stop but in response, they opened fired at the police. Sharma said, “A post-mortem has been conducted as of now however, his family is not willing to take the body.”

The encounter killing comes as the latest in the UP police’s continuing crackdown on criminals in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm stand against crime in the state which has resulted in the police acting swiftly against criminals. Just last week, reports showed criminals in Shamli walking around the city with placards promising to behave. There have been 920 encounters between the police and criminals, resulting in the death of 31 criminals since Yogi Adityanath took charge as the Chief Minister of the state since March 19, 2017.