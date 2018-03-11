Another case against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over ‘India turning into Syria’ remark

The complaint was registered by an organisation in Colonelganj against the Art of Living founder today.

Amid a row kicked by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over his statement saying India will turn into Syria if the Ram Mandir dispute is not solved, another complaint was booked against the spiritual leader by Kanpur police on Sunday. The complaint was registered by an organisation in Colonelganj against the Art of Living founder today.

The spiritual guru has been continuously facing criticism because of the statement from all quarters. He had said on March 5 that any delay in resolving the Ram temple issue could result in a Syria-like situation in India.

“If the Ram Mandir issue is not solved, we will have a Syria in India,” Ravi Shankar said during an interview with a leading television channel on March 5.

Earlier Hyderabad police had booked a complaint against Ravi Shankar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community by giving “provocative” statements on the Ayodhya issue.

However, clarifying his statement Ravi Shankar had said that his was a word of caution, not of a threat. “Woh dhamki thodi na hai, woh caution hai (It was not a threat, but a word of caution),” he had said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also slammed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and had said that Shankar feels so big about himself that everyone should listen to what he says. Owaisi had said that the spiritual guru does not believe in the constitution and he does not believe in the law. He feels he is the law himself, added Owaisi.

Echoing the same, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon had termed the Art of Living (AoL) founder’s remarks sad. Memon had said that he was sad to hear this comment from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and that he did not expect him to give a statement that could increase violence. He had further questioned the reason behind Ravi Shankar’s intervention