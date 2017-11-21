Another BJP worker shot dead in Greater Noida over property dispute

A 28-year-old BJP worker was allegedly shot dead near the Dronacharya Temple in Dankaur here over a property dispute, days before urban local body election in Uttar Pradesh, police said today. (Image: PTI)

A 28-year-old BJP worker was allegedly shot dead near the Dronacharya Temple in Dankaur here over a property dispute, days before urban local body election in Uttar Pradesh, police said today. A sub-inspector of police has been suspended for dereliction of duty and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him in connection with the killing. Sagar Sharma was returning home last night when the assailants shot at him. He was taken to a hospital where he died hours later, Dankaur police station in-charge Farmood Ali said. An FIR has been registered against two people — Manoj alias Titu and Deepak — based on a complaint lodged by Sagar Sharma’s brother Abhimanyu.

Police have arrested Manoj. Police said Deepak used his licenced pistol to kill Sagar Sharma. Following the killing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gautam Budh Nagar Love Kumar ordered the suspension of sub-inspector Pritam Singh. A probe has been ordered to find out why Deepak’s licenced arms were not deposited with the authorities in view of the urban local body polls.

District Magistrate B N Singh and the SSP held a meeting with officials in Dadri and issued directions for urban local bodies elections. They directed SHOs and DSPs to take action against those trying to create law and order problem during elections. Senior police officers have also been directed to ensure that all licenced arms are deposited by licencees. The urban local body election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in three phases on November 22, 26 and 29.