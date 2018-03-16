Another BJP MP echoes Giriraj Singh: Parts of Bihar turning into Pakistan due to government’s inaction, says Gopal Narayan Singh

A day after Giriraj Singhj sparked a controversy with his comments on Araria turning into a “terror hub” post RJD’s win, another BJP MP Gopal Narayan Singh has now claimed that the area is “turning into Pakistan.”

Stung by the defeat in Araria Lok Sabha seat in Bihar at the hands of bitter rival Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, BJP MPs appear to latching on to controversy at an alarming pace. A day after Giriraj Singhj sparked a controversy with his comments on Araria turning into a “terror hub” post RJD’s win, another BJP MP Gopal Narayan Singh has now claimed that the area is “turning into Pakistan.” The Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar also alleged that areas like Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria of the state were turning into Pakistan. Singh claimed that this is happening due to government’s inaction and that vote-bank politics was pushing Bihar towards destruction.

RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam had won the Lok Sabha seat in Araria by defeating BJP nominee Pradeep Kumar Singh by over 60,000 votes. Since then such remarks have kept coming. Another BJP MP claimed that RJD had resorted to an “extremist ideology” to achieve optimum results and Bihar will become a hub of terrorism. The Nawada MP said that the RJD has started a new political culture for its political ambitions. The party has spawned an extremist ideology which is a danger not only to Bihar but also to the country in the coming days. Opposition parties have lashed out at Singh for such controversial statement.

During the campaign, Bihar BJP chief and Ujiyarpur MP Nityanand Rai has claimed that if RJD wins Araria would become the ISI’s den. The video of his speech shows Rai was saying if Pradip Singh wins, it will remain a place of patriots, but, if Sarfaraz wins, Araria will become a den of the ISI. He said Yadav leaders have not asked for the arrest of the killers of cows. He had said those siding with the killers of cows do not deserve even one vote