Another bad news for Lalu Yadav’s kin and party: Court issues notice to Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leaders

The special CBI court on Wednesday issued a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and other RJD leaders for contempt of court. The court, which deferred announcement of the quantum of sentence against Lalu in a fodder scam case, issued a summon against RJD leaders Tejashwi, Manoj Jha and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Jha expressed his shock over the judgement and said no leader uttered a single word against them. “It is shocking because none of us uttered a single word against the judicial process or the judgement,” Jha said.

“The CBI court of Shivapal Singh issued the notices asking why contempt should not be initiated against the four people for their statements issued after Lalu Prasad was convicted,” lawyer Arvind Singh told the media.

Earlier, the court said that the quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and others in connection with fodder scam will be pronounced on Thursday. The CBI court deferred the matter in the wake of demise of advocate Vindeshwari parsad.

CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh directed senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Manish Tewari to personally appear before the court on January 23.

The CBI court had held RJD chief, 14 others guilty while seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were acquitted. The former Bihar Chief Minister was convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 950 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during ’80s and ’90s. Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.