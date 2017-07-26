Anny Divya becomes youngest female commander in the world of a Boeing 777; Know her story of struggle and success

Anny Divya, a 30-year-old Indian woman, has become the youngest female commander in the world of a Boeing 777 aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Anny Divya, a 30-year-old Indian woman, has become the youngest female commander in the world of a Boeing 777 aircraft. Anny started her career at a very young age. She gained the title of a commander after overcoming several hurdles that came her way. Her ambition was always considered outlandish by many, but she persevered and ensured her dreams materialised, reported the Independent website. In a conversation with Mirror Now, Divya said, “Luckily my parents have been very supportive, even though a lot of people were telling them not to send me for flying lessons.” She added, “There was a lot of resistance all around – especially the fees, which were a lot for (my parents) to pay at that time.”

Anny Divya hails from the state of Andhra Pradesh where she belongs to the city of Vijayawada, as reported by Business Standard. According to her, most of her classmates aimed to become an engineer or a doctor as per their parents’ advice, but Divya wanted to walk on a different path altogether. Quoting Divya, the Independent reported, “From my childhood, I wanted to become a pilot even though I didn’t have much guidance around how to do that.”

At the age of 17, a teenager Divya enrolled herself at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, a flying school in Uttar Pradesh. Divya was then employed by Air India at the age of 19 years where she learnt how to fly a Boeing 737 and soon enough she was flying a Boeing 777, the largest twin jet in the world.

Divya says, “All women should pursue their dreams, especially right now.” She encourages all the women out there to pursue what they really want to, reports the Independent.