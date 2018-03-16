Anna Hazare to start Satyagraha over farmers issues in Delhi from March 23

Reformer and one of the most vocal personalities against corruption in India Anna Hazare has said that he and his followers will begin the Satyagraha (insistence on truth) on issues of farmers from March 23, 2018. (PTI)

Anna Hazare, reformer and one of the most vocal personalities against corruption in India, has said that he and his followers will begin the Satyagraha (insistence on truth) on issues of farmers from March 23, 2018. On March 12, Anna Hazare had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for space to organise his agitation on the Jan Lokpal and farmers issues. Earlier, Hazare complained that he had written several letters to home minister Rajnath Singh, police authorities and civic administration of Delhi since last year seeking a ground but received no response. Hazare also revealed that he had written 43 letters to the Prime Minister on the implementation of Lokayukta and Jan Lokpal bills to end the farmer distress in the country but received no reply of any of his letter from the latter.

Anna Hazare stated that the union government had weakened the Right to Information Act. But, last Wednesday, his movement to improve farm woes received a boost after retired Supreme Court judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta N Santosh Hegde said he would join the social activist’s stir. Hegde who is also the former Solicitor General of India was an integral part of the Anna Hazare-led movement in 2011. He clarified that he would be in New Delhi on March 23 extending his support to the fast. Hegde informed that Hazare had invited the former in Bengaluru to join his agitation and promised to keep it apolitical. Hegde had expressed his anguish over the delay in the enactment of the Lokpal bill, even four years after the execution of the law for setting up the anti-corruption institution.

Hazare has been reiterating in recent times that he would undertake fast and would continue his passive resistance from March 23 if his demands on the bills and amendment to the electoral system of India was not met.