Anna Hazare taunts Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for apologising

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to a former Punjab minister for accusing him of being part of the “drug trade”, social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday taunted the AAP chief, saying one should not do anything for which one has to tender an apology later on. “Why should one do anything for which one has to tender an apology later on,” Anna Hazare told the media. Hazare said that making a mistake and tendering an apology is more or less the same thing. “One should try not to do anything that forces one to tender an apology,” he said.

Kejriwal on Thursday apologised to Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the “drug trade”. Majithia had filed a defamation case against the Aam Aadmi Party chief and others following the allegation made during campaigning in the Punjab assembly elections. Meanwhile, Hazare said that he will launch an agitation on the issue of Lok Pal.