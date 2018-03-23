Anna Hazare Lokpal Hunger Strike Live Updates: Seven years on, Gandhian social activist reignites movement at Ramlila Maidan

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: ANI)

Anna Hazare LIVE: Social activist Anna Hazare today began his indefinite fast seeking a competent Lokpal and better production cost for farm produce at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The venue of Anna Hazare’s protest is the same one where back in 2011, he sat on a hunger strike demanding the constitution of a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption. Before starting his fast, Hazare who in the past has taken several steps to press for the Lokpal, called the government “sly”.

“You cancelled trains carrying protesters to Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don’t need police protection. Your protection won’t save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done,” he said. It was in 2011 when Anna Hazare began the anti-corruption movement along with Arvind Kejriwal. While Kejriwal later went on to become the Chief Minister of Delhi, Hazare continued to work towards the constitution of a Lokpal. Ever since then, the Gandhian has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

3:30 PM:Hazare had earlier said that he would do satyagraha till life is left in his body, and accused the central government of not allotting space.