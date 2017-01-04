Anjali Damania seeks Uddhav Thackeray’s help for Cambata aviation employees

Social activist Anjali Damania. (IE)

Social activist Anjali Damania today met Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and sought his intervention in ensuring that employees of Cambata Aviation are paid their salaries, pending since February last year. “There are three unions – Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, led by Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, Kiran Pawaskar of NCP, Congress leader Nitesh Rane’s union for employees of Cambata Aviation. Around 2,100 employees have not got their bonus, salary hike from 2014 and not even their basic salary from February 2016 but none of these unions were fighting against the injustice,” Damania told PTI.

She said that the employees had earlier approached the Court which had ordered that recovery procedures be initiated and later ruled that a report be submitted to it. “Yet, no action was taken,” she said. Damania said that she, along with the workers then approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who immediately called a meeting of all stakeholders and gave a 10-day period to clear the dues of employees.

“Later he got busy with local bodies elections and winter session of legislature. So work was held up again,” she said. “Today, we met Uddhavji, showed him all the documents. He took responsibility of ensuring that the workers get paid,” she said. Damania said that Thackeray has called a meeting of all stakeholders at his residence ‘Matoshree’ on January 5 and has promised that he will see that the workers get their dues.