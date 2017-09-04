Anitha suicide: Family returns Rs 7 lakh cheque to E Palaniswami govt as protests continue

Anitha, Anitha neet, neet protest, Chennai Police, anti NEET protest, neet, chennai neet(Representative Image/PTI)

The family of 17-year-old Anitha, who allegedly committed suicide after failing to get admission to a medical college, has sent back a Rs 7 lakh check to Tamil Nadu government, NDTV reports. Anitha’s suicide resulted in widespread student protests across Tamil Nadu. The girl reportedly got upset after it became known that Tamil Nadu will not be exempted from the ambit of National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). Anitha, whose father worked as a labourer, had earlier moved the Supreme Court against NEET. In Puducherry, around 40 students who staged a sit-in protest at the Head Post office were taken into custody. Earlier, protests were seen across Tamil Nadu. Police detained the activists of a pro-Tamil outfit, ‘May 17 Movement’ when they attempted to lay siege to the BJP’s state headquarters, police said. Press Trust of India reports that the protesters raised slogans against the Central and state governments. The government has beefed up the security BJP office after the incident. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a pro-Dalit outfit, also staged protests here and scores of its volunteers were detained.

A number of top politicians and celebrities have also reacted over the incident. DMK working President M K Stalin paid tributes to Anitha at her native village shortly ahead of the cremation. Stalin said his party had donated Rs 10 lakh to her family. Stalin added that his party will take the fight against NEET forward. “DMK will align with like-minded forces to uphold the key Dravidian policy of social justice, retrieve the rights of the state, bring Education under the State List and ensure nobody else suffers Anitha’s fate in Tamil Nadu,” he said in a letter addressed to his partymen. Actor Rajinikanth also reacted on the unfortunate incident. “What has happened to Anitha is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to all the pain and agony she would have undergone before taking the drastic step. My condolences to her family,” he said in a tweet.