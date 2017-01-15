Anil Vij’s statement is not his own, reflects BJP’s mindset: Bapu’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi

Tushar Gandhi (Reuters)

Condemning Haryana Minister Anil Vij for his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a bigger brand than Mahatma Gandhi, the great-grandson of the latter Tushar Gandhi has said that Vij’s statement shows his mentality and alleged that the words used in his statement is not his own, it is his party’s mindset.

“It is just a demonstration of his mentality. He surely gave this statement but the words used in it was not his own. This is the party’s mindset. It is not only his thought,” Gandhi told ANI. The controversial Haryana Minister had said earlier that from the time Gandhi’s name has been associated with Khadi, the industry has never been able to stand up. Vij’s comment comes in connection with the ongoing controversy over the photo of the Prime Minister replacing that of Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The cover photo on the calendar and the diary showed Prime Minister Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’ in the same pose as Gandhiji. However, the BJP was quick in condemning the remarks clarifying that it was not the stand of the party. Minutes after making the controversial comment, Vij retracted his statement saying, “the comment I made on Mahatma Gandhi is my personal opinion. To avoid hurting anyone’s sentiments, I take it back,” he said. Vij’s remarks about the Father of the Nation had invited angry reactions from all corners.