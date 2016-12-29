Anil Baijal to take oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on December 31

Anil Baijal will be taking oath as the Lt gov of the national capital on December 31st. (PTI)

As President Pranab Mukherjee, today, accepting the resignation of Najeeb Jung, appointed Anil Baijal as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Baijal will be taking oath as the Lt gov of the national capital on December 31st.

Baijal, a 1969 batch India Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Union Territories cadre, was removed as Union home secretary when the UPA government assumed power in May, 2004. The former bureaucrat has also been the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority and had headed key public sector companies like Prasar Bharti and Indian Airlines.

Anil Baijal was also in the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Narendra Modi government.

Also Watch:

In a sudden and unexpected move, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, on December 22, had filed his resignation from the post he held. The 65 year old Lt governor, who had been in a bitter relation with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had not cited any reason for his sudden move.

(With inputs from agencies)