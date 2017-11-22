Angry woman passenger shouts at Union Minister K J Alphons over flight delay; watch video

Angry woman passenger shouts at Union Minister K J Alphons over flight delay (ANI Image)

The Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons found himself in an awkward situation when an angry passenger argued with him because her flight got delayed at Imphal Airport. The woman had to go to Patna for a funeral but due to movement of President of India’s plane, her flight got delayed. In a video that was outed by ANI, the woman can be seen arguing with the Union minister, saying that she had to attend a funeral in Patna. She went on to say that the Union Minister should give in writing that her flight will take off soon. The Union Minister tried to pacify her. She angrily said that the body is lying in Patna and it will degrade fast. She is a doctor and knows the body will degrade. She added that the body will smell and it is still at her home, so she has to reach there fast. The woman, it was later revealed, was trying to reach her hometown Patna in time for her brother’s funeral. Her flight was allegedly delayed by two hours because it clashed with the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind, which meant that she missed her connecting flight from Kolkata. The woman passenger later expressed herself to ANI stating that VVIP culture should stop as everybody has her own life and time is important to all.

WATCH:Angry passenger shouts at Union Minister KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport after flights were delayed due to VVIP arrival schedule #Manipur pic.twitter.com/0EWHjIA30n — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2017

Union Minister of state for tourism told ANI on Wednesday that there is no controversy linked to the incident. Alphons said that he had explained to the woman that, according to protocol, whenever the President of India is landing, no flight can take off. President Ramnath Kovind was in Imphal on Tuesday to inaugurate the two-day North East Development Summit.

Imphal Airport director said that three scheduled flights were delayed by around 2 hours due to VVIP movement. He added that on Monday, no scheduled flight was diverted or canceled. But three scheduled flights were delayed by around 2 hours due to President of India’s flight movement. He said that he heard that one passenger who was traveling from Imphal to Patna argued with Union Minister KJ Alphons.