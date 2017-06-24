Angry elephant goes on rampage in Kerala, flips car over during rampage; watch video

The video shows an elephant throwing over motorcycles and then venting its fury on a car, sending everyone scrambling for cover. (Representative image )

Recent footage of an elephant during a rampage hit the social media recently shows an elephant flipping over a car time and again during a rampage in a local festival called Ambalapura in Thrissur, Kerala. The video shows an elephant throwing over motorcycles and then venting its fury on a car, sending everyone scrambling for cover. According to a report in Mail Online, people fled from the rampage site but no casualties were reported as, after a while, the elephant calmed down on its own.

In southern India, usage of elephants in festivals, prosessions and rituals is a common phenomenon. People were celebrating in Ambalapura when the owner of the elephant lost control of him which led to the rampage. What exactly caused the animal to start trashing everything in its way is unclear but such sudden changes can be a result of the loud noise or music, hot weather or the crowd which was a part the festival.

You may also like to watch:

The incident was a reminder as to what can happen if these mammoth creatures get enraged. Just looking at the elephant flipping the car over or tossing a bike effortlessly showed how strong it was and how much damage it could do to people and property. This incident also raises a question as to how far it is correct to use animals in rituals and other festivals.