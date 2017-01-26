Andhra special status row: Jaganmohan Reddy stopped from entering city, stages sit-in at Vizag airport

Jaganmohan Reddy was on the way to attend a candle light protest, scheduled to be held in the city later this evening. (ANI)

The protest demanding special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh, today took a dramatic turn after the police allegedly tried to stop YSR Congress president and Leader of Opposition Y S Jagnmohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport. Reddy was on the way to attend a candle light protest, scheduled to be held in the city later this evening. Being prevented from entering the city, Jagan, along with his party MPs Y Vijaysai Reddy, Y V Subba Reddy and senior leader Ambati Rambabu, staged a sit-in at the Vizag airport area, to protest against the police action.

Jagan and the YSRC leaders arrived here by a scheduled flight in the evening to take part in the candle light protest on the Vizag beach demanding grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Also Watch:



Earlier in the day, Vizag Police Commissioner T Yoganand announced that anyone who tried to stage a protest in the city in violation of the prohibitory orders, would be arrested.

“We will arrest Jagan or anyone,” he asserted.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in a one-kilometer vicinity of the airport, 15-km away from the city, which prevented YSRC rank and file from reaching there to receive Jagan. A large contingent of police and armed personnel was posted at the airport and plans were made to allegedly detain Jagan as and when he arrived. But the YSRC top leaders staged a sit-in on the apron soon after disembarking the plane. After some argument, police removed the YSRC leaders from the apron and brought them out.

(With inputs from agencies)