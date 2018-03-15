Andhra pradesh: Two and 5-year-old kids weigh 42 kg and 32 kg respectively, here’s why they have sought government help

Among the first three cases of this rare disorder reported from India, two-year-old Tabish and five-year-old Sufian are suffering from Leptin deficiency that has caused them to gain excessive weight.

Two kids from Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada fighting a tough battle against obesity. Among the first three cases of this rare disorder reported from India, two-year-old Tabish and five-year-old Sufian are suffering from Leptin deficiency that has caused them to gain excessive weight. This uncommon condition is, in fact, the first two cases in Andhra Pradesh and the third in India. What is most surprising in the case is the weight of these two kids! While Sufiyan weighs 42 kgs, Tabish weighs 32 kgs. Worried about the kids’ condition, their family has now sought help from the state government. The reason being the high cost of treatment that their family is unable to bear. The cost that is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakh for both the children has now made things more difficult.

Both Tabish and Sufian are undergoing treatment at the Livlife Hospital in Vijayawada. Khadar Hussain, fathers of the kids, had first consulted a bariatric surgeon in Tamil Nadu’s Rayavellore, and then was brought to the hospital. He was then informed by the doctors of this disease and was told that this rare ailment doesn’t have any treatment available in India and the kids need to be shifted to the USA for further treatment. Dr Dukkipati Nanda Kishore who is currently treating both the kids said that they were brought to the hospital two months ago after their parents complained of their excessive eating habits. He said that after their medical examination, it was found that they were diagnosed with Leptin hormone deficiency. He also said that the consanguineous marriage of their parents has also been one of the reasons for the disease. Dr Nanda Kishore added that if the kids are not treated, they would develop hypertension, diabetes, breathing problem and kidney problem.

Leptin deficiency or congenital leptin deficiency is a condition that causes severe obesity beginning in the first few months of birth. Affected individuals are of normal weight at birth, but they are constantly hungry and they quickly gain weight. If the extreme hunger continues, it leads to chronic excessive eating and obesity.