Andhra Pradesh to sign 281 MoUs worth 2.56L crores

Andhra Pradesh government signs MoU

The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to sign at least 281 MoUs involving `2.56 lakh crore of investments during the annual Partnership Summit. The summit is scheduled to commence from February 24-26 in Visakhapatnam, supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the department of industrial policy and promotion, the Centre and the Andhra Pradesh government.

At a meeting of the AP State Investment Promotion Board (AP-SIPB) in Amaravati, the officials told CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu that the proposed investment agreements to be signed next week would offer employment to at least 4.25 lakh people. The estimations were based on the interest evinced by corporates so far, the officials said. The state government claims to have attracted `14.89 lakh crore of investments over the last three and a half years since bifurcation.

“Across 18 departments, 1,817 projects have a combined committed investment of `14.89 lakh crore, and will employ 33.28 lakh people. Out of them, 876 MoUs were signed in 2016 (290) and 2017 (586),” a statement from the chief minister office said. Officials also proposed a separate distinct institutional mechanism to track and monitor the investment procedures with a Special Advisory Task Force and an organisational structure. The state is ranked number one in the implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP).

Among the proposals to revise incentives, the framework of the agreement with Kia Motors was also reworked. After GST was rolled out, a gap was formed that was to be filled by a capital subsidy provided by the state government. Terms were renegotiated to reduce that gap and a subsidy for a training centre. There are also chances that Kia Motors will consider investing in a manufacturing unit, in light of the increased import duty.