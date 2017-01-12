Andhra Pradesh to release 2.5 tmc ft Krishna water to TN to meet drinking water needs of Chennai

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had been at loggerhead since long, over the cauvery water dispute, with both the states facing massive protests, earlier last year. (PTI)

As the water dispute between neighboring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu still continues, the Andhra Pradesh government has, today, agreed to release 2.5 thousand million cubic feet of water from the Krishna river to Tamil Nadu, in an attempt to meet up with the drinking water needs of Chennai.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had been at loggerhead since long, over the cauvery water dispute, with both the states facing massive protests, earlier last year. And with the ongoing disputes, the Supreme Court, on January 4, this year, said that it will conduct day-to-day hearing on the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on sharing of water.

On October 18, the apex court had directed Karnataka to keep releasing 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till further orders. The apex court had on December 9 upheld the maintainability of appeals filed by the riparian states, saying it has the “jurisdiction to decide the parameters, scope, authority and jurisdiction of the tribunal”.

The court had earlier said that it would first go into the issue of maintainability of appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the award of tribunal and then hear arguments on the report filed by Supervisory Committee formed to assess the ground realities in the Cauvery basin region.

